Some 1,700 police officers would be on the streets of London throughout the weekend in anticipation of a pro-Palestinian protest on Saturday evening and a pro-Israel rally on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police insisted that the pro-Palestinian protest must end by 5 p.m. and was not permitted to enter a region surrounding the Israeli embassy.

Addressing the controversy surrounding pro-Palestinian protests, where several arrests were made for offences including but not limited to support for a proscribed terrorist organization, the Met posted on X “The majority of protests and other events held in recent months have taken place without any notable disorder, with most people attending to express their views lawfully and peacefully.

“Regrettably not everyone has acted responsibly and we have seen multiple arrests at a number of events.

“Those who intentionally cross the line from lawful protest into criminality this weekend can expect to be dealt with.”

The website of the Met further explained “In particular, there have been repeated examples of placards, banners and other items being carried or worn, or statements being chanted, that have crossed the line into religiously or racially aggravated offences. Some have even been so serious as to be dealt with under the Terrorism Act. Advertisement Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, in London, Britain, October 28, 2023. (credit: Susannah Ireland/Reuters)

“The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command has launched around 30 investigations into suspected offending at protests since 7 October, the majority of which relate to potential terrorism offences. Officers will be working again this weekend to identify any further offences.”

The police later confirmed that they would be distributing leaflets outlining what is and is not permissible behavior at the protest. The leaflet includes the warning that damaging or defacing monuments in unacceptable, as is the use of violence, flares and fireworks.

Protesters are also warned to avoid arrest they should not use words or images that are racist or incite hatred, support Hamas or other terrorist groups or promote acts of terrorism.

Leaflets will once again be distributed at the forming up point of tomorrow's march, setting out clear guidance to those taking part on the sort of behaviour that is likely to lead to arrest. pic.twitter.com/vTPQPAdEAP — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 12, 2024

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, who will lead the policing operation this weekend, said: “We absolutely recognise the passion and strength of feeling sparked by the ongoing conflict and we respect the right of those who wish to protest and have their voices heard to do so.

“We police without fear or favour and where our policing approach differs it is a response to the intelligence and the nature of the event, not those taking part or the cause they represent. Officers are present primarily to ensure the safety of those involved, but where we see offences taking place, or where we are made aware of them either online or by other means, we will not hesitate to act.

“These protests and the offences connected to them have been widely reported on in the media and have been the subject of extensive discussions online. It is disappointing that despite this, we have continued to see people turning up carrying placards, wearing clothing or chanting slogans that, certainly by this stage, they should know will cause alarm or distress to others.

“I would appeal to those attending any protest event, whether this weekend or in the future, to consider how their actions will impact on the safety and security of others. Those who intentionally push the limits of what may cross the line into criminality will face the consequences.

“I would encourage anyone at the protests who feels unsafe, or sees anything they are concerned about, to speak to an officer.”

Accusations that Israel is deliberately killing kids

TOMORROW - National March for Palestine - Ceasefire NOW - 13 January - Assemble Bank Junction, EC3V 3LA, 12 noonPlease join us in London tomorrow. We can't stop putting pressure on our government to call for a #CeasefireNOW and an end to the siege of Gaza#GazaGlobalAction pic.twitter.com/Sx6jWRx5pB — PSC (@PSCupdates) January 12, 2024

Advertising the march on their X, the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign shared a video taken of Amir Nizar Zuabi who explained why he was attending the march. Zuabi is a theatre writer and director who has focused primarily on productions about Gaza.

Artistic Director of @walkwithamal Amir Nizar Zuabi, explains why it was so important for Amal to March for Palestine in London today #CEASEFIRE_NOW pic.twitter.com/FHyqQsKU5H — PSC (@PSCupdates) January 13, 2024

Zuabi claimed that Israel had deliberately targeted children in its military campaign in Gaza, a campaign which was launched after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 and took the lives of over 1200 people.

The Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry has claimed that 23,843 Palestinians have been killed and 60,317 wounded since Israel began its operations. This number has not been independently verified.

Additionally, in spite of police warnings, footage taken from the protest published online has showcased open support for Hamas, the October 7 attacks and placards can be seen claiming that America and Israel were behind October 7.

Protesters were filmed chanting for an intifada and of the destruction of Israel in favour of a single-state solution for Palestinians.

HAPPENING NOW at the demonstration aimed at trying to stop the Israelis dismantling Hamas this man has figured out what's going on..."America Israel Done 7 October Attacks to take Iran's oil like Iraq Libya" pic.twitter.com/4kSDJL7fmR — Harry's Place (@hurryupharry) January 13, 2024

HAPPENING NOW LondonThese chanters make it clear their vision for the Israel Palestine conflict. Israel disappears."Resistance is justified""There is only one solution intifada revolution""We don't want 2 states, Palestine '48" pic.twitter.com/MQLKRHgb6v — Harry's Place (@hurryupharry) January 13, 2024

In one video taken by X user @HurryupHarry, a protester can be heard justifying the Octobery 7 attack and claiming that Hamas represent the Palestinian people. The protester confidently offered his name and its spelling when asked.

Right now in central London at the Palestine/Yemen demonstration this man explains that he thinks Hamas "is the resistance" and is "standing for the people of Palestine" and is involved in "fighting for the rights more than anything else" pic.twitter.com/oXZKI3Lh1h — Harry's Place (@hurryupharry) January 13, 2024

The activist also found people holding placards comparing Israel to Nazi Germany, something which may breach the IHRA definition of antisemitism.

"I have no problem calling Israel a Nazi state committing acts of genocide, knowing full well what my Jewish family enduredAaron Mate"A board held with a quote on it at today's demonstration through Central London pic.twitter.com/iJQkmRgvzG — Harry's Place (@hurryupharry) January 13, 2024

Other protesters were photographed with placards celebrating the Houthis, who repeatedly breached Maritime law by stealing and firing missiles at civilian cargo ships.