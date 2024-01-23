In a Tuesday interview with CBS News correspondent Pamela Falk, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Lavrov said that there is no reason for the extremity and barbarity of the October 7 attacks.

When probed on whether or not the October 7 Massacre was justifiable due to the "context of conflict in the region," following comments by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Lavrov stated that "there is no excuse for the barbarity of October 7."

Lavrov added that the anger would reproduce more generations of people who feel abandoned by the global community, by the United Nations, and other international bodies.

He stated that violence would continue from Palestinian communities and throughout the Arab world without the creation of a Palestinian state. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a press conference after addressing the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 23, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

Outcome of the Russia-Ukraine debate would not change with Trump in power, Lavrov says

Changing the conversation back to Russian affairs, Lavrov told Falk that there would not be a change in the outcome of what Russia still refers to as a "special operation" in Ukraine if Trump were elected as president of the United States again.

He also suggested that leaders during Putin's first terms in office, like President George W. Bush, ignored "massive amounts of goodwill" by the Russian president and that policies put in place regarding Russia after the division of the Soviet Union would be regrettable terms for the US.