Moscow seeks to exploit Houthi attacks - report

Russian state media highlighted Houthi attacks on the US on Wednesday, January 24. The reports on TASS news appear to show that Russia is seeking to exploit the Houthi tensions in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have carried out attacks for months on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The US and US allies have carried out airstrikes on the Houthis in response.

Now it appears Russia wants to exploit the Iran-backed Houthis attacks.

Russian media highlights Houthi attacks

TASS media highlighted the Houthi attacks on Wednesday evening. “Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement announced a military operation against US warships in the Gulf of Aden and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said on Telegram,” TASS wrote.

"Today [on Wednesday], a clash with several destroyers and US warships, who tried to protect two US commercial vessels, occurred in the Gulf of Aden and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The result was a direct hit of a US warship. The Galaxy Leader cargo ship is escorted by Houthi boats in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. (credit: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)

The two US commercial vessels were forced to retreat and return," the Houthis said.

Moscow is clearly seeking to piggyback on these attacks in order to exploit them.

Reports have indicated that the Houthis have not attacked Russian and Chinese ships. However, the Houthis have concentrated their attacks on ships linked to the US, UK, and Israel. Russia benefits from this.

The Houthis recent statement

The Houthis also put out a statement. They said, “Today, a conflict with a number of American destroyers and warships occurred in the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandab while these ships were protecting two American commercial ships, and the results of this conflict are as follows: a direct hit to the warship American and forcing two American commercial ships to retreat and return.”

The Houthis said, “A number of our ballistic missiles reached their targets despite the warships' attempts to intercept them. In this conflict, which lasted more than two hours, Yemeni armed forces used a number of ballistic missiles.”

The Houthis claimed they were supporting the Palestinians and Hamas. “The armed forces of Yemen emphasize that by targeting all hostile American and British targets in the Red and Arabian seas, they will take all necessary military measures within the framework of the legitimate defense of our country,” the Houthis said.

Iranian Tasnim News also highlighted the Houthi attacks. The pro-Iranian Al-Mayadeen also highlighted the Houthi attacks. The reports clearly indicate the larger conjoining of interests between Iran, Russia, the Houthis, and other pro-Iranian groups in the region.