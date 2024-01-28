Israeli singer set to represent Luxembourg at Eurovision in 2024

Tali Golergant, an Israeli singer, will represent Luxembourg this year at Eurovision in Malmö, Sweden, after winning the country’s Song Contest, Eurovision Luxembourg announced on Saturday.

In a subsequent post on X, formerly Twitter, Eurovision Luxembourg congratulated the artist, stating, “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to [Golergant] and wish them continued success on their journey ahead.”

Eurovision Luxembourg included a video of Golergant in the post.

The inaugural announcement from the Winner of the Luxembourg Song Contest. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to @taligolergant and wish them continued success on their journey ahead.@rockhal_lu @Eurovision @RTLlu @TodayRadiobyRTL @RTLinfos @RTLtoday pic.twitter.com/gQP3oV0GFm — Eurovision Luxembourg (@rtleurovision) January 27, 2024

“Hello Europe, I’m Tali, and I can’t wait to be in the Eurovision in Malmö in 2024,” she says, going on to express her excitement and incredulity at her opportunity to participate in the contest.

A mix of love and hate

A video of her Song Contest performance was posted to the Eurovision Luxembourg Instagram account. Many of the comments on the two social media platforms expressed either pride or disgust over Golergant’s Israeli nationality.

Israel itself is also causing some backlash for its participation in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Iceland is deliberating whether or not to withdraw from the contest this year due to Israel’s inclusion in the event. In fact, the Association of Composers and Lyricists of Iceland objected to the country’s participation without Israel first being disqualified.

Norway and Finland are also responding to demands to boycott the competition over Israel’s participation.