Trump faith leader to former president: Bomb Iran

Evangelical leader Mike Evans has called on former US President Donald Trump to mobilize the Republican Party to bomb Iran's Kharg Island, where he said approximately 90% of Iran's crude oil departs.

"I humbly ask you to use your power and platform to mobilize the Republican Party and the American people to support the bombing of Kharg Island," Evans, the founder and chairman of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, wrote in a letter to the former president, parts of which he read aloud at a Government Press Office (GPO) event held at his Jerusalem museum on Monday evening.

He said the island "is only eight kilometers long and four kilometers wide and located in the Persian Gulf. It's the perfect target."

Kharg Island falls under the jurisdiction of the Iranian province of Bushehr, which is home to Iran's Russian-built nuclear reactors. On November 1, Iranian warplanes launched missiles at a US drone near Kharg Island, narrowly missing their target.

The Evangelical leader says its time to bankrupt Iran

The Evangelical leader, who was a founding member of Trump's faith advisory committee and helped influence the president's decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, among other pro-Israel policies, explained that in 2023, Iran had the highest volume of oil exports since 2018, making $42.6 billion compared to only $7.9 billion in 2020. Dr. Mike Evans addresses more than 150 members of the foreign press on Monday, January 29, 2024. (credit: MAAYAN HOFFMAN)

"It's time to bankrupt Iran," Evans stressed Monday night. "Their only key source for funding terror is oil."

He added that "October 7 was a preemptive attack on the state of Israel through Iran's proxy Hamas. Iran has also continued to attack through its Houthi proxy on global shipping in the Red Sea."

"Iran will soon be a nuclear state, with a potential nuclear umbrella of Russian planes flying over Iranian airspace," he continued. "The US must have the courage to stand up to Iran now before it's too late."

When the former president moved the embassy, Evans hosted a gala at Jerusalem's Waldorf Astoria for Trump and his delegation. He told the crowd of nearly 200 on Monday that Trump was "the greatest president in Israel's history" and that Israel "needed him then, and we need him now."

He said, "The time is short" and that "America has to respond to this crisis."

Evans's comments came only two months after he told The Jerusalem Post in an exclusive interview that Trump would not have handled the war against Hamas as well as President Joe Biden.

"I am not sure that Donald Trump would have gotten the grade that Joe Biden got - and I say that even though I am not a Democrat," Evans told the Post in November.

The GOP event was titled "Israel and the Foreign Media in the October 7th War." It included an address by families of hostages, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch, and more.