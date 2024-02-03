A Chinese man and his mistress have allegedly been executed this week after they threw the man’s children from the 15th floor of an apartment building in Chongqing, according to a report published by the New York Post on Wednesday.

Zhang Bo and his girlfriend Ye Chengchen had apparently been motivated to murder the children in 2020 so that they could start their own family without them.

The two have now reportedly been executed by lethal injection after China’s top court ordered the pair to receive the death sentence, the Post cited local media as having reported. The pair had originally been sentenced to death in 2021 but had attempted to appeal the ruling.

The 1-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl had been seen by Chengchen as an “obstacle” in the relationship, the Independent reported. She had allegedly helped stage the deaths as an accident.

Footage of Bo after the murder circulated online, where he seemingly expressed grief over the loss of his children. The Express reported that he cried and repeatedly slammed his head into a wall. A police van sits outside the Shanghai Jewish Refugee Museum in Shanghai, China November 17, 2023 (credit: REUTERS)

The mother's reaction to the murder

The biological mother of the children was quoted by the Post as having said “The moment I heard my kids were actually thrown out of the 15th floor by their father and the mistress, I couldn’t find any words to describe my feelings. Advertisement

“I couldn’t imagine what my kids had experienced from the 15th floor to the ground. Were they desperate? Were they afraid?”