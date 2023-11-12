Tel Aviv installation calls for death penalty for Oct. 7 Hamas terrorists

A large installation demanding that the death penalty for the perpetrators of Hamas's deadly October 7 massacre in southern Israel was set up in Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Square, Israeli media reported on Sunday morning.

The structure features a rope gallows framed by a pair of giant wings. The faces of those murdered during the massacre cover the surface of the wings.

The installation sits in front of Dizengoff Square's iconic "Fire and Water Fountain," which itself is likewise covered with tributes to the murdered.

