Tel Aviv installation calls for death penalty for Oct. 7 Hamas terrorists

A large installation demanding that the death penalty for the perpetrators of Hamas's deadly October 7 massacre in southern Israel was set up in Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Square, Israeli media reported on Sunday morning.
The structure features a rope gallows framed by a pair of giant wings. The faces of those murdered during the massacre cover the surface of the wings.
The installation sits in front of Dizengoff Square's iconic "Fire and Water Fountain," which itself is likewise covered with tributes to the murdered.
Israel's public defense refuses to represent the October 7 terrorists who were captured and await trial, they announced last week."Thus far, no lawyer from the public defense has been appointed to a single case of Hamas terrorists or any other terrorist-related to October 7," said the Public Defenders' Office. "In our opinion, the procedure against these terrorists is not suited to the judicial procedure available today to deal with terrorists and terrorism."This came on the same day that the Israel Prison Service (IPS) announced it had begun processing Hamas terrorists caught since the October 7 attacks into the prison system in Israel.