Tel Aviv installation calls for death penalty for Oct. 7 Hamas terrorists

The structure features a rope gallows framed by a pair of giant wings. The faces of those murdered during the massacre cover the surface of the wings.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 12, 2023 08:20
The Dizengoff Square installation demanding the death penalty for the perpetrators of the October 7 massacre. (photo credit: Rosenbaum Communications Group)
The Dizengoff Square installation demanding the death penalty for the perpetrators of the October 7 massacre.
(photo credit: Rosenbaum Communications Group)

A large installation demanding that the death penalty for the perpetrators of Hamas's deadly October 7 massacre in southern Israel was set up in Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Square, Israeli media reported on Sunday morning.

The installation sits in front of Dizengoff Square's iconic "Fire and Water Fountain," which itself is likewise covered with tributes to the murdered.

Thomas Hand, the father of Irish-Israeli Emily Hand, 8, who was announced dead following the October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, then later confirmed as one of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip, looks at a poster of Emily, November 10, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Thomas Hand, the father of Irish-Israeli Emily Hand, 8, who was announced dead following the October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, then later confirmed as one of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip, looks at a poster of Emily, November 10, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Israel's public defense refuses to represent the October 7 terrorists who were captured and await trial, they announced last week.

"Thus far, no lawyer from the public defense has been appointed to a single case of Hamas terrorists or any other terrorist-related to October 7," said the Public Defenders' Office. "In our opinion, the procedure against these terrorists is not suited to the judicial procedure available today to deal with terrorists and terrorism."
This came on the same day that the Israel Prison Service (IPS) announced it had begun processing Hamas terrorists caught since the October 7 attacks into the prison system in Israel.
"Last week we started the process of accepting captured Hamas terrorists into the Israeli prison service," IPS Commissioner Katy Perry said. "These are the most dangerous terrorists held in Israel and we take all necessary security measures, at the most secure operational level. Our security guards are strong, motivated, and ready to face any scenario and threat."


