US President Joe Biden said that the status quo must be maintained at Al-Aqsa Mosque in a discussion with Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, at the White House on Monday.

At the same time, President Biden also commented on Jordan's role to play in maintaining stability, saying "The critical role that Jordan plays in the holy places for Muslims in Jerusalem must be recognized," according to a Walla report.

The Al-Aqsa mosque, which Muslims regard as the third holiest site in Islam after Mecca and Medina, resides on a hill in Jerusalem's Old City known to Jews as Har ha-Bayit, or Temple Mount, and to Muslims internationally as al-Haram al-Sharif, or The Noble Sanctuary.

The name Temple Mount comes from the belief that it is also where the Temple in Jerusalem (Beit Hamikdash) is located, which is the holiest site for Jews and proximal to the Western Wall.

The discussion also included the ongoing Gaza war and potential hostage deal

These comments were made in a broader discussion between the two about Middle East stability, and the ongoing war in Gaza. The Al-Qibli Chapel, Part of Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the Old City of Jerusalem (credit: ANDREW SHIVA/WIKIMEDIA)

This discussion also included an announcement from Biden about a promising a hostage deal proposal that would include a six-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The two also discussed the imminent implications of IDF operations in Rafah.

Reuters contributed to this report.