New York – Two Republican senators introduced a resolution Wednesday calling for President Joe Biden to use US military force to liberate American citizens held hostage in Gaza.

According to the resolution from senators Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) and Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi), the president has constitutional authority to direct the use of military force in self-defense, including the defense of United States citizens. The resolution is co-sponsored by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas).

It claims that Hamas taking American citizens hostage on October 7 constitutes an attack on the US and its citizens.

The resolution says the US has used military force at least 10 times since 1980 to rescue or attempt to rescue its citizens and other persons held overseas.

“On October 7, 2023, the world watched as Hamas inflicted unspeakable acts of terror against Israel and took over 200 people hostage, including at least six American citizens who remain in terrorist captivity,” Scott said in a release. “Their families deserve action. The president has the authority – and the responsibility – to consider the use of all appropriate tools at his disposal to secure their safe release. It is past time to bring them all home.”

Cotton said the US military has Special Operations Forces trained in hostage rescue and it is the responsibility of the US government to use every capability to ensure the safety of the Americans being held hostage.

It’s unlikely the resolution will gain any traction in the Democratic-led Senate. Advertisement

VP hopefuls push for intervention but voted against aid

Cotton and Scott voted against the supplemental aid bill earlier this week, which would provide Israel with $10 billion in funding for defense infrastructure including the Iron Dome. Both senators are widely seen as contenders to be leading Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s choice for vice president.

“I have always stood by our greatest ally in the Middle East – Israel – especially in the face of unspeakable atrocities at the hands of Hamas terrorists,” Scott said in a release, “and I have consistently supported providing Israel with the resources it needs to defend itself and defeat Hamas. However, this bill holds up Israel funding unless we provide more than three times that amount to Ukraine and could allow President Biden to pressure Israel into acting in the administration’s interest instead of their own.”

Wicker was one of 22 Republican senators to break away from the party and vote in favor of the bill, once the southern border components were removed from it, according to a release.

“The bill ensures our military readiness and ability to confront the collective national security threats from China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran,” Wicker said.