The former Chief Rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt mourned the reported death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Friday, and what it boded for the future of the country.

"This is a sad day for all those who believed in a future democratic Russia,” Goldschmidt said at the Munich Security Conference. “It is a dark reminder to all Europeans whose regime lives next door.

Goldschmidt, also President of the Conference of European Rabbis, also expressed his condolences to Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya, and his children.

Navalny, 47, rose to prominence for his criticisms of the ruling Russian regime and its corruption. In 2020, Navalny had been poisoned by a nerve agent, allegedly by the Kremlin over his dissident activities. In 2021, he returned to Russia, and was soon jailed. On Friday it was reported by Russian authorities that Navalny had lost consciousness and died in prison. Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt (credit: ELI ITIKIN)

The rabbi's own history with Putin's government

Goldschmidt had also run afoul of the Kremlin during his tenure, being labeled a “foreign agent” for disseminating “false information” about the government and country.

“We’re seeing rising antisemitism while Russia is going back to a new kind of Soviet Union, and step by step the Iron Curtain is coming down again,” Goldschmidt said in 2023. “This is why I believe the best option for Russian Jews is to leave.”

The rabbi left the country himself at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Zvika Klein contributed to this report.