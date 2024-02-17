EU set to launch maritime mission in Red Sea on Monday

The European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) is launching a new maritime mission on Monday, dubbed “Operation Aspides” meaning "shield" in Greek, to address the increasing instability in the Red Sea.

European Union member states decided to form a naval mission in January amid attacks by the Houthi terrorists from Yemen against commercial ships in the Red Sea. Ships owned and operated by European companies have been among those targeted. These attacks have disrupted trade routes through the Red Sea, which account for approximately 12% of global trade and 40% of trade between Asia and Europe. Ongoing attacks threaten European economic interests.

Greece will reportedly host and command the Aspides mission, and France, Germany, and Italy will contribute as well.

The EU-led mission is expected to complement the ongoing US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) taskforce, which includes the US, UK, France, Denmark and Greece who agreed to provide warships. However, France and Italy operate in the area under their own national commands.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a press conference at the end of January, "Our goal is to establish and launch this mission Aspides, at the latest on the 19th of February. I hope and I am sure it will [be]. We will. Member States are strongly committed to that. Not all of them will participate but no one is going to obstruct it."

The EU has spearheaded several naval task forces in the past, due to its value of freedom of navigation.

History of protecting freedom of navigation

In 2022, the EU designated the Northwest Indian Ocean as a “maritime area of interest,” an area which spanned from the Strait of Hormuz to the Tropic of Capricorn, and from the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean. Advertisement

In 2020, France led eight other European countries, including Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, and Portugal, to launch a maritime monitoring mission in the Persian Gulf to ensure safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

In 2008, the EU launched Operation Atalanta, to counter piracy, fight drug and weapons trafficking and protect World Food Programme deliveries. This operation is based in the Horn of Africa and was created amid increased threats and instability in the region.