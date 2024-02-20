Times Square billboard calls on Qatari Queen Mother for release of hostages

A billboard displayed in Times Square called on the mother of the Emir of Qatar, Moza bint Nasser, to partake in the release of hostages being held in Hamas captivity this week, The New York Post reported on Saturday.

The image on the billboard was of 1-year-old Israeli hostage Kfir Bibas, alongside a picture of bint Nasser with large text reading, "It's in your hands. Release the hostages."

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser of Qatar is the mother of the Emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and is also considered to be an influential figure in the realm of global philanthropy, the Post noted.

However, the organization that put up the ad, named ItsInYourHands, was highly critical of the emir's mother.

Taking accountability

The organization’s website has a page titled "Unveiling Sheikha Moza's Double Standards," which is an attempt to get her to take accountability for the hostages in Gaza. Qatar's Sheikha Moza bint Nasser speaks during the first focus event on education at the donors Conference for Syria in London, Britain February 4, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/MATT DUNHAM/POOL)

“Sheikha Moza bint Nasser of Qatar presents herself as a champion of humanitarian causes, but beneath the surface lies a troubling reality,” the website stated.

ItsInYourHands is an “informal coalition of Christian leaders and organizations” that work to aid the families of the hostages held by Hamas, a spokesperson told the Post.

The organization then elaborates on Qatar's involvement with terrorist organizations.

"Qatar’s ties to extremist groups and its support for terrorist organizations like Hamas raise serious questions about Sheikha Moza’s true agenda. As the matriarch of modern Qatar, she bears a moral responsibility to address these issues and advocate for the freedom of the hostages."

The webpage ends with a call to action, as it offers an option to sign a petition to call on Sheikha Moza to use her influence to release the hostage being held in Hamas captivity.

"The time has come to unmask Sheikha Moza’s hypocrisy and hold her accountable for her inaction. Join us in demanding transparency and accountability from Sheikha Moza and Qatar. Together, we can ensure the freedom of the hostages and prevent further tragedies," the webpage concludes.