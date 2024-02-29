House Foreign Affairs Committee calls for UNRWA head to testify in Congressional hearing

Members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee called for UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini to testify publicly before the committee regarding allegations against agency members participating in the attacks on October 7, Committee Chairman Mike McCaul (R-TX) announced in a statement on Thursday.

McCaul sent a letter to Lazzarini on Wednesday along with Subcommittee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman Brian Mast (R-FL), Subcommittee on Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations Chairman Chris Smith (R-NJ) and Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA).

McCaul previously issued this request in January, to which Lazzarini said UN privileges and immunities forbore him from being compelled to testify in an open session.

UNRWA COMMISSIONER-GENERAL Philippe Lazzarini speaks during an interview in Amman, last November. (credit: Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters)

UNRWA employee involvement on October 7

"With regards to your letter, we must first point out that UN privileges and immunities do not forbear voluntary testimony. Second, many members of this Committee are gravely concerned, but sadly, unsurprised, by allegations that employees of UNRWA participated in the horrendous October 7th attack and that thousands of employees have familial or direct ties to Hamas and other terrorist organizations," McCaul wrote in the letter.

"Furthermore, we are outraged by recent reporting that a Hamas military installation and server room is located directly beneath UNRWA’s Gaza headquarters. To make matters worse, Hamas operated this installation by siphoning electricity from UNRWA," the letter said.

McCaul said Lazzarini must indicate his willingness to voluntarily appear for a public hearing no later than March 14.