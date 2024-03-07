15 year-old Gaza rapper MC Abdul looks forward to performance at California hip hop festival

MC Abdul, a 15-year-old Palestinian rapper from Gaza, posted a message on Instagram on Wednesday in which he highlighted his upcoming performance at Rolling Loud California, a three-day hip hop music festival on March 15-17 featuring more than 100 acts.

"We're bringing Pali to Cali," he said in a short video filmed in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

MC Abdul, real name Abdel-Rahman Al-Shantti, became a viral sensation in 2020 at the age of 10 with an emotional cover version of "See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa.

His own lyrics draw from the harsh realities of Palestinian life, and he has earned praise from leading figures in the music industry, including DJ Khaled and Chance the Rapper.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Rolling Loud California, which takes place in the city of Inglewood in Los Angeles County. The teenager is set to perform on the final day of the event, March 17. He joins renowned international artists in the lineup including Future, Post Malone, Nicki Minaj, Metro Boomin, Don Toliver and Bryson Tiller. MC Abdul, a 15-year-old Palestinian rapper from Gaza, in a music video for his song ''Saint Levant.'' (credit: SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE)

Rapper has reported on his family's status throughout the war

In October, MC Abdul spoke about the harrowing conditions his family in Gaza were living in during the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the jihadist group that has governed the territory since 2006.

On October 7, thousands of Hamas operatives invaded southern Israel, killing about 1,200, mostly civilians, including a massacre of 364 people at a music festival, where a further 40 were kidnapped and taken as hostages, sparking the current war.

"My mother and two of my siblings are currently seeking shelter in a school with thousands of people. My other two siblings are separated, with my uncle in a hospital," he said in a message posted on October 21.

"They should be getting their education, having family meals and playing together. They cannot sleep. No water, electricity or internet. They are living in a nightmare."

In February, he revealed he had been reunited with his family after five months apart.

Leon Kraiem contributed to this report.