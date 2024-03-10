This summer: New direct flights from Israel to dreamy Greek island

This summer, Greece enthusiasts can fly directly to the island of Lesbos with Corendon Airlines. Lesbos, an Island located in the northeastern Aegean Sea, is known for its rich history, picturesque landscapes, and vibrant culture.

From historical sites like Molivos Castle to the serene beaches of Petra, the village of Plomari is particularly famous for its high-quality ouzo production. Lesbos is also known for its LGBTQ+ friendliness, hosting several festivals for the community annually.

The first flight to Lesvos will depart in June this year (credit: Kishrey-Teufa)

The first flight from Israel to Lesbos will depart at the end of May 2024 and will be operated under the Aviation Links company. The airline will also offer direct flights to Cyprus and other islands in Greece. Currently, there are two weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays for 3, 4, and 7-night stays landing at Mytilene International Airport. The flight duration from Israel to Lesbos is approximately 1 hour and 50 minutes.

The cost for these flights starts at $379 per person. The package price for a 3-star hotel with bed and breakfast service starts at $475 per person in a double room. The package price for a 4-star hotel with bed and breakfast service, in a double room, starts at $619 per person. The package price for a 5-star hotel with bed and breakfast service, in a double room, starts at $575 per person. All flight prices include carry-on luggage up to 7 kg, and a checked bag up to 20 kg, per passenger.

Lesvos offers a variety of beaches - sandy and pebbled shores, to volcanic rock formations (credit: Kishrey-Teufa)

Lesbos's unique culture, cuisine, and landscape

For those seeking wild nightlife, Lesbos is not the place. While there are a few clubs that operate all night in the capital city of Mytilene, the overall atmosphere tends to be more laid-back. Most nighttime entertainment revolves around taverns and cafeterias that transform into charming bars in the evenings.

In terms of food and restaurants, Lesbos is renowned for its exceptional food and culture, offering unique products like local grape wines, handmade delicacies such as Tarhana, cooked figs, and local cheeses like feta and ladotyri. Lesbos's cheeses are officially recognized by the European Union as originating from Lesbos, and contribute to the island's unique culinary culture.

The island's rich olive oil, with over 11 million olive trees, is celebrated during the olive harvest season in autumn. Sardines from Lesbos, famous for their small size and unique flavor, have been praised for centuries. The island's Ouzo culture, rooted in the 19th century, is a testament to its enduring culinary heritage. Additionally, Lesbos wines, formerly praised as "ambrosia", continue to delight discerning palates, especially in the western region of the island.

Lesbos boasts a wide coastline of 320 kilometers, offering diverse spots catering to all moods - from sandy beaches and pebbly coves to volcanic rock formations. Vatera Beach, stretching nearly 9 kilometers, stands out as the island's longest beach with deep blue waters and fine sand. Skala Eresou, a sandy beach known for its 3-kilometer stretch, features calm waters and stunning sunsets, while Tsonia Beach near the village of Kalloni offers pristine waters and traditional Greek tavernas.

Petra Beach, with its golden sand, is one of Lesbos's most organized beaches, providing entertainment day and night. Anaxos, Agios Isidoros, and Melinda Beach near Plomari offer clean waters, picturesque views, and facilities for a relaxing seaside experience. Lastly, the Gulf of Gera presents Tarti Beach, a sheltered cove with clear turquoise waters and lush hills.

Hour and 50, and you're there. Lasbos. (credit: Kishrey-Teufa)

Nir Mazor, vice president of Aviation Link commented "We decided that it's time to make the island of Lesbos accessible to the public as an additional gem in Greece's island collection - rich in culture, diverse cuisine, and deep archaeological heritage of Greece alongside the enchanting beaches and nature of the island. We are well aware that many Israelis already frequent the island, and some even have vacation homes there. Now we can offer them a direct flight that is less than two hours without the need for a transfer in Athens - convenient, fast, and efficient. There is no doubt, more than ever, we expect peak demand for Greece this season, so it's natural that we expanded the options for curious Greece enthusiasts."