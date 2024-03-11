Celebrities call for ceasefire, ignore Israeli hostages on Oscars red carpet

As the attendees gathered at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood for the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, they had to pass a gauntlet of pro-Palestinian protesters who eyeballed each passing car, according to two invited guests.

Presumably, the protesters were looking for people wearing yellow-ribbon pins. These pins are meant remind people of the plight of the 134 hostages kidnapped in Israel by Hamas on October 7 and still held in Gaza, who, according to testimony, are subject to torture and rape.

Some Academy Awards members wore red pins calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, among them Ramy Youssef, who is one of the stars of the movie, Poor Things, which is nominated for 11 Oscars, including Best Picture.

Youssef, a writer and producer as well as an actor, is best known for the series, Ramy, about the son of Egyptian immigrants to the US.

Interviewed on the red carpet, Youssef said, “This pin here is for Artists4Ceasefire, which has . . . . more than 400 signatories [to its open letter], just calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, in Palestine to really insure the safety for innocent people. We really want to stop killing kids and we want to make sure everyone’s safe. It’s really just a humanitarian issue that a lot of artists have been really passionate about." Ramy (Ramy Youssef), and Yuval (Julian Sergi) traveled to Israel together for a business opportunity in season three of ''Ramy.'' (credit: JON PACK/HULU)

No red carpet interviews mentioned the Israeli hostages

He didn’t mention the hostages at all, including the baby, Kfir Bibas, and toddler, Ariel Bibas, still held by Hamas.

Among other celebrities wearing the red pins was Billie Eilish, whose song, “What Was I Made For?” from the movie, Barbie, is nominated for an Oscar for Best Song.