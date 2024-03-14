Jewish Republican group accuses Schumer of 'knifing the Jewish state in the back'

The Republican Jewish Coalition slammed Sen. Chuck Schumer following his remarks on the Senate floor in which he called for elections in Israel to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office in order to achieve lasting peace in the region.

"As Israel continues to righteously fight to defend itself from barbaric terrorists, the most powerful Democrat in Congress knifed the Jewish state in the back," RJC CEO Matt Brooks said in a statement. "This morning, taking a page from the 2015 Obama playbook, the Democratic Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, delivered a speech in which he demanded that Israel’s democratically-elected government be evicted from power and replaced by one more to his liking. Senator Schumer crossed a real red line, according to Brooks. Members of the 118th Congress raise their right hands as they are sworn into office to serve in the US House of Representatives on the fourth day of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 7, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/JON CHERRY)

Brooks said it's "outrageous and unacceptable to meddle in Israel’s domestic politics by demanding that a democratic ally hold elections on our timetable, particularly when the Jewish state is fighting for its very survival." Brooks called Schumer's remarks on Thursday a “Shanda,” a disgrace.

Brooks accuses while Soifer praises

"Today’s events serve as a clarion call to take back the White House and US Senate from this radical Democrat leadership, which is waging political warfare on our key ally Israel and rewarding terrorists," Brooks said. Meanwhile, Jewish Democratic Council of America CEO Halie Soifer praised Schumer's remarks.

"Jewish Dems commend Senator Schumer’s leadership as demonstrated by his speech today on the Senate floor. His vision for Israelis and Palestinians is one focused on peace, security, and progress," Soifer said in a statement. "These values are shared by the majority of Jewish Americans as we consider an end to this conflict, which has taken far too many innocent lives."