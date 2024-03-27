Singapore made Israeli embassy remove ‘inappropriate’ Palestine social media post

Singapore’s interior ministry said that it had forced the country’s Israeli embassy to delete a Facebook post on Sunday, which it deemed as ‘insensitive,’ about the lack of mention of “Palestine” in the Koran.

The post claimed that Israel was mentioned 43 times in the Koran but that “Palestine” was not mentioned once, according to an AFP article from Tuesday.

Singapore’s Minister of Home Affairs, K. Shanmugan, reportedly ordered the country’s foreign ministry to tell the Israeli embassy to remove the post.

Israel's embassy in Singapore ordered by the Singaporean Government to delete a post claiming: "Israel is mentioned 43 times in the Koran.While Palestine is not mentioned even once"The Singaporean Home Affairs Minister nailed their ass elegantlyWatch pic.twitter.com/AkTAcJJxY0 — Abier (@abierkhatib) March 25, 2024

Comments on the post

“That post on the Israeli embassy's social media page is completely unacceptable. I was very upset when I was told about it,” Shanmugam told reporters. “It is insensitive and inappropriate. It carries the risk of undermining our safety, security, and harmony in Singapore.” People sit along the Marina Bay area in the hazy skyline of Singapore March 4, 2014 (credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU)

“Posts like these can… inflame tensions and can put the Jewish community here at risk. The anger from the post can potentially spill over into the physical realm,” he added.