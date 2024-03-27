LEGO asks Californian police department to stop using LEGO heads in mugshot photos

A police department (PD) in California has been using LEGO figures' heads to hide suspects' identities, as seen in a video posted on the social media platform X by @texan_maga on Thursday, March 21st. In her post, she describes Murrieta PD compliance "with a woke state law protecting offenders" arrest and lineup photos as "hilarious."

Oh for f*** sakes Police post photos of suspects with LEGO heads to protect IDs under new California law...The Murrieta Police Department has been posting hilarious arrest and lineup photos with suspects’ faces replaced by LEGO heads to comply with a woke state law… pic.twitter.com/qRauGkEuWf — Salty Texan (@texan_maga) March 20, 2024

Shortly after Murrieta PD's interpretation for following state law, the Billund-based Danish company and owners of the LEGO brand asked the PD to stop "adding LEGO heads to cover the faces of suspects ... on social media," according to a Guardian report from Tuesday, March 26th.

According to the report, the PD's unique form of compliance began "since at least early 2023. But the altered photos went viral last week after the department posted a statement about its policy," which was LEGO's impetus to request to stop using their product in mugshots.

In an Instagram post from March 18th, the department explained its reasoning for choosing to use LEGO figures' heads to hide suspects' identities. The post references a Californian law that limits the sharing of mugshots on social media. The department added that they "pride [themselves] in [their] transparency with the community, but also honor everyone's rights and protections," the Guardian reported. Lego blocks in a plastic container (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS)

Recently, a phenomenon occurred where law enforcement in the US posted photo galleries on social media as part of what the Guardian calls "Mugshot Mondays" and "Wanted Wednesdays." This can become an inconvenience for former felons who try "to get a job and [the photos] haunt them for the rest of their lives."

The new law in California forces PD and sheriff's offices to remove suspect photos within 14 days, excluding unique circumstances. This applies even in cases where the suspect was arrested for violent offenses. This law is based on an older version of the legislation from 2022, where it was "prohibited [to post] mugshots of all non-violent offenders," the Guardian reported.

LEGO policy sparks debate

In January 2023, Murrieta PD debated posting photos of suspects and announced the new policy on Instagram the same month. According to the Guardian, when the community began asking for more "weekly roundup" posts, the department began using LEGO figures' heads to remain in compliance with the law.

On March 19th, the child-oriented toy company contacted Murrieta PD and "respectfully asked [them] to refrain from using [LEGO] intellectual property in [their] social media content." The DP reportedly responded with understanding and promised to comply with the company's request.

When asked for a response by the Guardian, LEGO declined to comment.

Assemblymember Corey Jackson, the new law's primary sponsor, said, "While the LEGO heads protected people's privacy, he wondered how Murrieta residents see it."