Biden to sign spending bill which halts UNRWA funding through 2025

The US Congress early on Saturday overwhelmingly passed a $1.2 trillion budget bill, which included a ban on US funding for UNRWA until 2025.

The bill also eliminates funding for the UN Commission of Inquiry against Israel and fully funds the annual US security commitment of $3.3 billion for Israel, which allocates funding for the Iron Dome and other defensive systems.

"The historic ban on US funding to @UNRWA that passed today with an overwhelming bipartisan support, demonstrates what we knew all along: UNRWA is part of the problem and can not be part of the solution. UNRWA will not be a part of Gaza's landscape in the aftermath of Hamas," Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a post on X.

"Thousands of UNRWA employees are involved in Hamas terror activities and their facilities were used for terrorist purposes. I urge more countries to follow the US and ban funding to this organization. Thank you @SpeakerJohnson, @RepJeffries @SenSchumer @LeaderMcConnell for your leadership and continued bipartisan support of Israel during our just war against Hamas murderous terrorist regime," Katz added.

President Joe Biden's administration said in January it was temporarily pausing new funding to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) after Israel accused 12 of the agency's 13,000 employees in Gaza of participating in the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

Additional features of the bill

The bill also forces the UN and other international organizations funded in the bill to assess and report on efforts to combat anti-Israel bias and antisemitism and to vet personnel for connections to terrorist groups, the Act withholds funds from the UN Human Rights Council to hold it accountable for blatant anti-Israel actions and reform the Council’s election process to prevent human rights abusers from becoming members.

The Act will also implement new conditions on any assistance to Gaza, including mechanisms for coordination with Israel, prevention of diversion to Hamas or other terrorist entities, and a requirement for third-party monitoring, House Republicans on the Appropriations Committee touted earlier this week.