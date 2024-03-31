Muslim-American comic calls to free Gaza hostage, 'free Palestine' on SNL

Muslim-American comedian Ramy Youssef called for a free Palestine and for the hostages in Gaza to be freed in part of his monologue of Saturday Night Live.

The actor of Egyptian descent, who created and starred in Hulu’s Ramy, appeared in his first stint as host of the weekly comedy show shortly after leading a group calling for a ceasefire while wearing red-handed pins at the 2024 Oscar ceremony.

The monologue started by noting that “this is an incredibly spiritual weekend. We’re in the holy month of Ramadan, tomorrow is Easter, and yesterday, Beyoncé released a new album. There’s just so many religions celebrating all at once.”

Shortly after noting that he was celebrating "the Ramadan one," he elaborated on the holiday.

“I love Ramadan because I love hanging out with Muslims,” he said. “We’re so loving, and I feel like people don’t know that about us. They know all these other things. But man, we love to love, and we’re so free with it.”

Calling to 'free Palestine'

He discussed the upcoming US election before pushing on to his main topic - a free Palestine and freeing the captives.

He discussed the suffering in Gaza based on a phone call from a friend with family there. “He goes, ‘Ramy. They’re suffering. I don’t know where half of them are. I don’t know what to do. Please pray for them. It’s the only thing we can do,'” Youssef quoted.

“So that night, I go to pray, and my prayers are … complicated. I’ve got a lot to fit in. My God, please, please help Ahmed’s family. Please stop the suffering. Stop the violence. Please. free the people of Palestine. Please.”

He then called for the freedom of the captives - before making a comment about a friend's dog in a "custody battle" - almost delegitimizing the request for hostage freedom.

“And please free the hostages, all of the hostages, please,” he added, to more loud applause. “And while you’re at it, I mean, you know, free Mr. Bojangles. I mean he is, he’s a beautiful dog. I’m praying for that dog.”