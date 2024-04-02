Cushions, cups, plates: Journalists asked to stop stealing items from Air Force One

Reports published on Sunday claimed journalists have been stealing several items missing from the aircraft’s press section following an inventory check in February.

The White House Correspondents’ Association cautioned that taking items from the plane is forbidden and emailed its workers that such behavior reflects poorly on the association.

The Association’s journalists are a group of correspondents who travel with US President Joe Biden.

Items with Air Force One logo most commonly stolen

In a February inventory check on Air Force One, branded pillowcases, glasses, and gold-rimmed plates were among the missing items. Over the years, items with the Air Force One logo have been commonly removed from the plane.

Usually, journalists invited onto Air Force One are gifted chocolates like M&Ms representing the current president, likely with his signature on the box.

“They are [just] regular M&Ms in a nice box,” said Misha Komadovsky, White House Correspondent from the Voice of America. US President Joe Biden walks to board Air Force One for travel to New York from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, February 26, 2024. (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)

Air Force One is an impressive aircraft on its own. Sometimes dubbed the US president’s “office in the sky, spanning 4000 square feet over three levels.

On board, there are 85 telephones, computers, and two-way radios, all with fully functioning methods of communication.