Tucker Carlson says 'You've lost the thread' to US Christian leaders who support Israel

Tucker Carlson invited Palestinian Christian Rev. Dr. Munther Isaac to discuss the situation in Gaza and attacked Christians who support Israel's war in Gaza, independent US news website Mediaite reported on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Tucker Carlson engaged in a discussion with Isaac, shedding light on the complexities of Christian support for Israel's actions in Gaza. Carlson's critique of Christian leaders in the United States was blunt, arguing that they are "not being more critical of the destruction in Gaza."

“If you wake up in the morning and decide that your Christian faith requires you to support a foreign government blowing up churches and killing Christians, I think you’ve lost the thread.” pic.twitter.com/S6Q70K2314 — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) April 9, 2024

He backed his views on the ongoing war and the US Christian leader's response, remarking: "If you wake up in the morning and decide that your Christian faith requires you to support a foreign government blowing up churches and killing Christians, I think you’ve lost the thread."

The discussion continued into the harsh realities of the conflict, with Carlson referencing an incident involving the destruction of a Greek Orthodox church compound, "killing at least 17 people." This event - in addition to the IDF mistakenly attacking the World Central Kitchen vehicle, killing 7 aid workers - led to increased calls for a ceasefire, according to Mediaite.

Faith, conflict, and consequences

Amidst these calls, Carlson highlighted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's commitment to continuing the strikes until Hamas, the terrorist group responsible for the October 7 massacre in which over 1,200 people were butchered and around 250 were taken into Gaza as hostages, is completely eradicated. Released hostage Amit Soussana, kidnapped on the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, talks to the press in front of her destroyed home at the Kibbutz Kfar Aza, Israel, January 29, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI)

Turning to Isaac for insight, Carlson sought a message directed at Christian leaders in the US, prompting Isaac to talk about the historical context of the conflict, stating, "It would be to remind them that when the state of Israel was created, it was not created on an empty land. It was created on a land that had millions of indigenous Palestinians, including Palestinian Christians."

Isaac then continued and characterized the conflict as a form of "genocide" and claimed that "fellow Christians are suffering."