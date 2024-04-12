Taliban leader doubles down on treatment of women in annual address

Hibatullah Akundzada, the reclusive leader of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, rejected the idea of compromising when it comes to restrictions on women's life in the country this week.

The leader of the Islamic theocracy, which retook Afghanistan in 2021 following the withdrawal of American forces that summer, addressed thousands of worshippers on the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.

Speaking and leading prayers at the central mosque of Kandahar, Akhundzada proclaimed that he "will not take even a step away from the Islamic law," according to a report in Voice of America.

Taliban fighters celebrate on the second anniversary of the fall of Kabul on a street near the US embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2023. (credit: REUTERS)

Taliban has banned women from public parks, gyms

"I am administering God's Hudud," Akundzada said, using an Arabic word that literally translates to "limits," and refers to the sets of laws and punishments prescribed by Islam. "They object to it, saying public stoning and hand-cutting are against their laws and human rights... Islam is a divine religion that deserves respect, but you insult it instead."

The Taliban has suspended girls' education past the sixth grade and banned many women from the workplace, as well as from public spaces such as parks, gyms, and bathhouses, VOA reported.

There is only one publicly available photograph of Akhundzada, who has led the Taliban since 2016. His speech was broadcast on Taliban radio, according to VOA.