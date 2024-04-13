Palestinian doctor, slated to attend pro-Palestinian conference, barred from Germany

A British Palestinian doctor said he was “forcibly prevented” from entering Germany by German authorities on Friday, the Washington Post reported. He was scheduled to speak at a Palestinian solidarity conference in Berlin that was later shut down.

The doctor, Ghassan Abu Sitta, is a reconstructive plastic surgeon and spent 43 days last year tending to the sick and wounded in Gaza City beginning on October 9.

He claimed he watched a genocide unfolding, and he has repeatedly posted on X, formerly Twitter, as well as in op-eds. He said he was questioned for three hours in the airport by German authorities before he was told he was not permitted entry into the country, according to the Washington Post report.

“As his lawyers, we will be taking up his removal from Germany with the authorities and will expect a full explanation for the manner in which he was treated today,” Dr. Sitta’s lawyers said in a statement posted to X. They added that he “is safely back in London.”

Dr. Sitta claimed that "they want to silence Palestinian voices," he said at a demonstration at the German embassy in London after arriving back in Britain, The Washington Post reported. "When you see what they are doing to the people in Gaza, this is nothing. They want to silence the witnesses."

He posted on X, " [I was] invited to address a conference in Berlin about my work in Gaza hospitals during the present conflict. The German government has forcibly prevented me from entering the country. Silencing a witness to genocide before the ICJ adds to Germany's complicity in the ongoing massacre."

He posted on X, “ [I was] invited to address a conference in Berlin about my work in Gaza hospitals during the present conflict. The German government has forcibly prevented me from entering the country. Silencing a witness to genocide before the ICJ adds to Germany's complicity in the ongoing massacre.”

In several op-eds published in Mondoweiss, Dr. Sitta discussed his experience in Gaza. He claims that Israel is committing genocide and its allies are enablers. He has consistently called for a boycott of Israeli goods and academic institutions.

The conference Dr. Sitta was scheduled to attend

The conference Dr. Sitta was scheduled to attend was shut down after his uncle, Salman abu Sitta spoke via video. Police said in a statement on X that Salman abu Sitta is “banned from political activity. There's concern that another speaker, who has previously expressed antisemitic or violence-supporting views, might be connected [to the event] in the future. As a result, the assembly was adjourned, and a prohibition was also announced for Saturday and Sunday.”

The website, announcing the event and its schedule, accused Israel of genocide and ethnic cleansing. Among the demands of the conference is the right of return of all Palestinians to all of Israel, reparations by Israel, Germany, and other Israeli allies to the Palestinian people, and immediate cessation of all military, diplomatic and economic support for Israel by the German state.

The conference also demanded a comprehensive military embargo, a stop to the usage of the IHRA definition by any institution or state authority, which it dubs zionist, a stop to the criminalization and repression of the Palestine solidarity movement in Germany, and an opening of all border crossings from "Rafah to Allenby."

They also call for an immediate ceasefire, a stop to all restrictions to humanitarian aid for Gazans, and a reinstitution of funding to UNRWA.

After numerous investigations, it was discovered that 12 UNRWA employees participated in the October 7 attacks, which included the torture and murder of thousands of Israeli citizens in their homes at a music festival. Dr. Ghassan abu Sitta’s father was an UNRWA employee in 1949, Ghassan said in an op-ed published in Mondoweiss.

Berlin Mayor Kai Wagner supported the police actions in shutting down the conference and banning the remainder of it. “We have made it clear which rules apply in Berlin,” he posted on X. “We have made it clear that hatred of Israel has no place in Berlin. Anyone who does not abide by these rules will feel the consequences.”