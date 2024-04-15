US seeks "unambiguous condemnation" of Iran from UN Security Council

The UN Security Council "must unequivocally condemn Iran's aggressive actions and call for Iran and its partners and proxies to cease their attacks," said Ambassador Robert Wood, an American representative at the body, on Sunday.

Wood was referring not only to Iran's aerial assault on Israel Saturday night, but also its support for Hezbollah and the Houthis— in violation, Wood said, of Security Council Resolutions 1701, 2216, and 2722.

Wood also condemned Iran's transfer of Shahed drones — "the same drones it used in last night's attacks against Israel"— to Russia, "at a time when such transfers were in clear violation of Resolution 2231," as well as its targeting of commercial ships in the Persian Gulf and surrounding waterways, including its seizure of a Portuguese-flagged ship on April 12 near the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran also was, in a broad sense, complicit in the October 7 attack on Israel because it has provided significant funding and training for the military wing of Hamas," Wood added.

US to 'explore additional measures' to hold Iran accountable at UN

In light of these violations, Wood said, the United States will in the coming days "explore additional measures to hold Iran accountable here at the United Nations."

"Our goal," he concluded, "is to de-escalate, and then get back to the issue at hand - securing an end to the conflict in Gaza, by getting a ceasefire in Gaza through a hostage deal, as well as securing humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians in need."