US Central Command’s crucial role in downing missiles, drones - analysis

On April 15 US Central Command released details of its unprecedented role in confronting the drone and missile threats to Israel on April 13 and April 14. “On April 13 and the morning of April 14, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, supported by US European Command destroyers, successfully engaged and destroyed more than 80 one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and at least six ballistic missiles intended to strike Israel from Iran and Yemen,” US Central Command said.

This is important because it reveals that out of the 350 drones and missiles launched by Iran, almost a third were intercepted by US Central Command and also involved close work with Israel and also US European Command. Israel used to be part of US European Command, but moved to CENTCOM’s area of operations in 2021. This was an important move because Israel is in the Middle East and should be part of US Central Command’s region.

However, history had kept Israel out of CENTCOM because in the old days Israel didn’t have normalization with many countries in the region. In addition, Israel’s close ties to Europe helped it integrate in the past in European Command. Turkey is also part of European Command. These days Israel and CENTCOM work closely together and CENTCOM head general Michael ‘Erik’ Kurilla was in Israel days before the unprecedented Iranian attack.

A view of a damaged area, after Iran's mass drone and missile attack, at a location given as Nevatim Airbase, Israel, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released April 14, 2024. (credit: VIA REUTERS)

US also playing crucial role against Houthis in Red Sea

CENTCOM downed 80 of the 170 drones Iran launched on April 13. The drones flew slowly from Iran and it appears some were also launched from the Iran-backed Houthi areas of Yemen. This is clear because US Central Command has revealed in it statement that it struck a ballistic missile and seven drones that were on the ground in Yemen preparing to launch. The Houthis have been attacking ships using drones and missiles as well. Iran said it struck Israel from four directions on April 13 and April 14.

Once the US had helped down the 80 drones this left only around 90 for France, the UK, Jordan and other countries to contend with and would have given Israel the time to intercept the rest. Israel’s air defenses also downed the ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. Iran may have fired 120 ballistic missiles but some failed to launch or fly successfully, meaning Israel didn’t have ot use its Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 systems to intercept them all.

US Central Command continues to play a key role in confronting the Houthi threats to ships. On April 13 “Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists launched one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) toward the Gulf of Aden from a Houthi controlled area in Yemen. There were no injuries or damage reported by US, coalition, or commercial ships,” CENTCOM said. “Then between 4:00 a.m. and 9:15 p.m. (Sanaa time) April 14, CENTCOM forces successfully destroyed four uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defense.”