Jamaica recognizes Palestinian state, calls for immediate ceasefire

Jamaica has become the 140th UN member state to recognize an official Palestinian state, the country's Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The country's foreign minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, said that Jamaica "continues to advocate for a two-state solution as the only viable option to resolve the longstanding conflict, guarantee the security of Israel and uphold the dignity and rights of Palestinians."

Smith also said that the decision advocates towards a peaceful solution. She also said that some context behind Jamaica's decision was the ongoing war in Gaza. In Jamaica's official statement, the country advocated for a peaceful resolution through diplomatic dialogue instead of military action, and that the decision is "aligned with Jamaica's strong commitment to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations."

Jamaica recognizes the State of Palestine ! pic.twitter.com/HQUWteQurM — Ambassador Majed Bamya (@majedbamya) April 23, 2024

The Palestinian Foreign Affairs Ministry on X welcomed the decision by Jamaica, praising the Caribbean country for "joining the international efforts calling for the effective implementation of the two-state solution."

Joining the call for the ceasefire

Jamaica has called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of the hostages, and an immense increase in access to humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians. Jamaica's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson-Smith talks during a Reuters interview at the Kigali Convention Centre, the venue hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda June 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana)

"Jamaica continued to support all efforts for de-escalation and the establishment of lasting peace in the region, imploring all parties to consider the dire consequences of further conflict and commit to diplomatic solutions ensuring the safety and sovereignty of all," the statement concludes.