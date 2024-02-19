Eggs too expensive? This presidential candidate ad says you should blame Israel

Presidential Candidate Cenk Uygur sponsored an advertisement blaming the increased cost of living in the United States on Israel and the war against Hamas.

Commenting on the ad, Uygur wrote on X “I’m gratified that this ad has been incredibly popular online, but if people can donate to the campaign so we can run it on TV, it would make a huge difference! Also, help us decide which channel to run it on. Help spread this message here: http://CenkForAmerica.com”

The ad features a young couple in the grocery store discussing the purchasing of groceries.

"Honey, you are going to have to put those eggs back," the wife told the husband. The husband responded "[The children] don't like eggs anymore?"

The video then shifted tone as the wife insisted they needed to save money for “killing Palestinians.”

“Don’t we give Israel $4 billion a year anyways,” the husband asked.

“Yeah,” responded the wife “and now we are giving them another $14 billion. Do you know how much that is per American taxpayer? It’s like $85 per person…It is costing us a lot of money to drop bombs on Gaza.”

The husband later asked, “Don’t they get universal healthcare too?” In response, the wife confirmed “Yeah they do. We’re paying for that too probably.”

Aid bill for Israel

US President Joe Biden and top officials are pushing House Speaker Mike Johnson for a vote on what the White House says is a critically needed funding bill for Ukraine's war against Russia that is opposed by former President Donald Trump.

Trump's opposition to the Senate-approved $95.34 billion military aid package for Ukraine and Israel means that it may never be voted on in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. A small group of moderate Republicans said they were working on an alternate version of the bill that might win his support.

The bill will also fund US troops in the Middle East, humanitarian aid in Gaza and defense companies and submarine manufacturing in the United States, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at the White House on Wednesday in a rare press conference.

He laid responsibility for the bill's future entirely on Johnson, who controls what bills are taken up for a vote. "If that vote comes to the floor ... it will pass on an overwhelming bipartisan basis, just as it did in the Senate," Sullivan said.

It passed the Senate in a 70-29 vote shortly before dawn on Tuesday.

Johnson indicated again on Wednesday he has no immediate plans to allow the chamber to vote on the package, saying "We're not going to be forced into action by the Senate."

About Cenk Uygur

Uygur’s website for his campaign leads with his pro-ceasefire and pro-Palestinian statehood views. “Every Vote for Me is a Vote for PeaceHelp Get Delegates to End the Bombing of Gaza and End the Occupation,” the website read.

Additionally, on number 6 of his ten leading policies, the candidate published he would push policy for a “Permanent Ceasefire and De-escalation of Violence in Gaza.”

Uygur also hosts the online progressive discussion platform The Young Turks.