Kamala Harris appearance on Jimmy Kimmel disrupted by anti-Israel protesters

Vice President Kamala Harris was repeatedly interrupted by anti-Israel protesters during her live appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Fox News reported. The protesters, associated with the far-left organization Code Pink, accused Harris of supporting genocide and murder, shouting phrases such as "15,000 children dead because of you!" and "Stop the genocide!" as she spoke with Kimmel.

During the broadcast, one protester claimed, "Real babies have been beheaded! Not fake babies like Joe Biden said he saw!"

Another activist called Harris a "war criminal" and a "f---ing murderer" while waving a Palestinian flag . The interruptions were so disruptive that the episode had to be re-filmed.Jimmy Kimmel, attempting to maintain the show's flow, apologized to Harris for the interruptions.

Following the disruptions, the protesters were removed from the venue by security guards. Outside, they continued to chant "cease-fire now!" and "Free, free Palestine." US Vice President Kamala Harris looks on during a campaign event at Girard College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, May 29, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

Code Pink, known for its radical demonstrations, anti-Israel and anti-war stance, released a statement detailing the events of the protest.

Code Pink describes itself as an organization which advocates for peace and social justice, however in February 2019, a 28-person Code Pink delegation traveled to Iran, where they met with Iranian leadership, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Iran is responsible for sponsoring terrorist organizations around the world.

The organization explained that the activists present at the demonstration were from various groups, including Chino Valley for Palestinian Liberation, Palestinian Christians for Justice, Pasadena for Palestine, and Claremont Graduate Students for a Free Palestine.

Code Pink removed and activists were allegedly assaulted

According to Code Pink's press release, the activists were forcibly removed, and some were allegedly assaulted by security. They claim that several activists were put in chokeholds and illegally detained without being read their Miranda rights. The group was protesting what they describe as the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, which they attribute to the unconditional support of the Biden/Harris administration for Israel.

"We reject business as usual as the Israeli government carries out a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, all with the unconditional support of the Biden/Harris administration," said Code Pink Inland Empire member Rachael O'Neill. "We took this action today to put pressure on the administration to back up their words with actions: stop arming Israel and support a permanent ceasefire resolution at the UN."

Code Pink's protest is part of a broader effort to demand an arms embargo on Israel and an end to US aid. The activists are calling for a permanent ceasefire to address the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.

The White House has not responded to requests for comment from Fox News regarding the incident.