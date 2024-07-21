President Herzog will attend opening of Olympic Games in Paris amid calls to stop Israel competing

President Isaac Herzog will visit Italy and France this week. He is due to leave Israel on Wednesday. When Luca Ferrari, Italy’s new ambassador to Israel, presented his credentials to Herzog on July 11, he told the president that Italy was eagerly looking forward to his visit, and Herzog replied that one of his sons was in Italy on his honeymoon. Despite occasional disagreements, Israel and Italy have excellent diplomatic relations, and Herzog indicated that he was very keen to meet with Italian officials, especially President Sergio Mattarrella of whom he is a great admirer. He will also meet with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

In France, he will meet with President Emmanuel Macron , whom he has met on previous occasions, and with whom he enjoys a close friendship. He will also attend the opening of the Olympic Games and together with Sport and Culture Minister Miki Zohar will meet with Israel’s 88-member Olympic team and give it his blessing.He will visit the Olympic Village and will affix a mezuzah to the Israeli pavilion.

Paris 2024 Olympics - General view of the Eiffel Tower and Olympics rings in Paris, France, July 21, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES/FILE PHOTO) He will be accompanied by the Israel Olympic Committee and family members of the victims of the Munich Massacre during the 1972 Olympics. He is set to attend a memorial service for the victims of the massacre.

Added challenges for attending the opening ceremony on Shabbat

Because the official opening of the Games will take place on Saturday, Herzog and his wife Michal will walk, so as not to desecrate Shabbat.

This will pose an added challenge to security personnel, who are already keeping close guard on the Israeli Olympic team.. Security this time will be tighter than ever. At the opening, Herzog will meet with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, the President of Paraguay, and leaders of other countries. Even though Israel is in the midst of war, Herzog regards Israel’s participation in the Olympic Games as extremely important.

He views this as evidence that Israel can raise its head even in the worst of crises, particularly at a time when Israel is facing so much terror and hatred. Nothing will daunt the Israeli spirit, and he looks forward to seeing the Israeli team, march with honor, pride, and heads held high.