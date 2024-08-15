Palestinian on terror watchlist caught at US border in New Mexico

A Palestinian migrant, Omar Shedhaha, who has appeared on a terror watchlist, was caught on Monday at the southern border in the United States, according to a Wednesday New York Post report.

According to the report, Shedhaha, aged 35, was on the terror watchlist for alleged previous use of explosives/firearms.

He was caught at the border in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

In July as well, three Palestinian migrants with possible terrorist connections were detained by border agents after illegally crossing the San Diego-Mexico border, another Post report showed. A razor wire fence that was placed by members of the Texas National Guard to inhibit the crossing of migrants is pictured on the border with New Mexico, in El Paso Texas U.S., August 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ)

Precautions following October 7

Border agents found pictures of a masked man holding an AK-47 in the phone of one of the migrants. The federal authorities also detained a Turkish migrant with suspected terror connections.

While the Post was not told what terrorist groups the migrants were affiliated with, San Diego Customs and Border Protection agents were told in October to look closely for individuals with Palestinian terror ties in the aftermath of the October 7 attack.

Mathilda Heller contributed to this report.