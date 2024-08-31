Knife attack on German bus passengers wounds 6

A woman stabbed and wounded six people on a bus in western Germany on Friday night, according to local police and media reports. Three of the victims are in life-threatening condition.

Drei Personen wurden lebensgefährlich, eine Person schwer und eine Person leicht verletzt. Die Polizei hat die Frau festgenommen. Zur Tatzeit hielten sich mindestens 40 weitere Fahrgäste in dem Bus auf. — Polizei NRW DO (@polizei_nrw_do) August 30, 2024

The stabber, a 32-year-old woman, is a German national, although it is unknown to the public at this time if she holds another citizenship.

Police have said that they are searching for a motive for the attack but claim to have seen no indications it was terror-related. A German police officer stands guard in front of an apartment building during a raid against people supporting the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, in Berlin, Germany, November 23, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

Some 40 people were traveling on the bus to attend a festival, according to DW News.

Attacks in Germany

The attack came only a week after a similar incident in Germany, in which three people were killed and eight wounded by a knife attack carried out by a Syrian national.

The incident has left Germany reconsidering its asylum and security policy.

Pressure has increased on the coalition government to reverse that suspension after a fatal stabbing linked to Islamic State at a city festival a week ago and another knife attack in June when an Afghan man killed a German policeman.