Knife attack on German bus passengers wounds 6

The wounds of three of the victims were described as life-threatening by German police.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Frontex's Executive Director Hans Leijtens speaks to German and Greek border police during his visit at the border between Bulgaria and Turkey, near Kapitan Andreevo, Bulgaria, February 29, 2024. (photo credit: STOYAN NENOV/REUTERS)
Frontex’s Executive Director Hans Leijtens speaks to German and Greek border police during his visit at the border between Bulgaria and Turkey, near Kapitan Andreevo, Bulgaria, February 29, 2024.
(photo credit: STOYAN NENOV/REUTERS)

A woman stabbed and wounded six people on a bus in western Germany on Friday night, according to local police and media reports. Three of the victims are in life-threatening condition.

The stabber, a 32-year-old woman, is a German national, although it is unknown to the public at this time if she holds another citizenship.

Police have said that they are searching for a motive for the attack but claim to have seen no indications it was terror-related.

A German police officer stands guard in front of an apartment building during a raid against people supporting the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, in Berlin, Germany, November 23, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
A German police officer stands guard in front of an apartment building during a raid against people supporting the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, in Berlin, Germany, November 23, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

Some 40 people were traveling on the bus to attend a festival, according to DW News.

Attacks in Germany

The attack came only a week after a similar incident in Germany, in which three people were killed and eight wounded by a knife attack carried out by a Syrian national. 

The incident has left Germany reconsidering its asylum and security policy.

Pressure has increased on the coalition government to reverse that suspension after a fatal stabbing linked to Islamic State at a city festival a week ago and another knife attack in June when an Afghan man killed a German policeman.



