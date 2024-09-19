American families sue Syria demanding $500 million for aiding Hamas on October 7

Dozens of American families, many of whom also hold Israeli citizenship, recently filed a $500 million lawsuit in the US Federal District Court in Washington against Syria, accusing the Arab Republic of financing, arming, and providing material support to Hamas, the terrorist group responsible for the October 7 massacre in Israel, according to a recent release on the suit.

The plaintiffs are reportedly seeking compensation for the physical and emotional damages they and their families suffered during the attacks, which took place at the Nova music festival and in other communities near the Gaza border.

According to the lawsuit, Syria’s involvement went beyond financial aid, providing Hamas with military equipment and logistical support while allowing Syrian territory to be used for preparations leading up to the October 7 attack.

The release noted that this lawsuit leverages US laws that allow for legal action against countries designated by the US government as state sponsors of terrorism. Syria has long been on this list, which removes its immunity from legal proceedings in US courts.

The plaintiffs are represented by Dr. Gideon Fisher & Co., an Israeli law firm that has been gathering testimonies and evidence from victims of the October 7 attacks for several months.

The release stated that the law firm is working alongside US-based legal experts, including attorneys Dan Kalisher and Asher Perlin, who specialize in terrorism-related cases.

It added that the lawsuit against Syria is part of a broader legal strategy that includes multiple lawsuits filed against state sponsors of terrorism, including a major lawsuit already filed against Iran.

Aiding and abetting

The case centers on the claim that Syria’s support for Hamas directly facilitated the massacre and other acts of terror. It asserts that Syria’s assistance allowed Hamas to carry out extrajudicial killings, hostage-taking, and torture, all of which occurred during the attacks.

The plaintiffs are arguing that Syria’s government could not have provided this level of support without explicit approval from senior officials, and they seek to hold the Syrian state accountable for its role in enabling Hamas’ terror actions.

Among the plaintiffs are survivors of the attacks, including Mordechai Artzi, a 27-year-old who narrowly escaped the massacre at the Nova music festival. He recounted his experience of fleeing the scene under gunfire and the traumatic aftermath.

"The memories haunt me, and I'm undergoing treatment," Artzi said. "I joined the lawsuit to ensure this never happens again and to support others who have experienced similar traumas."

Legal experts involved in the case stressed the importance of civil lawsuits as a tool in the fight against terrorism.

Lt. Col. (Res.) Maurice Hirsch, a former head of the IDF Military Prosecution in the West Bank, stated, "Syria, as part of the Axis of Evil, is another link in the chain of fire Iran has created around Israel."

He emphasized that holding Syria accountable through legal action is a critical part of combating terrorism and preventing future attacks.