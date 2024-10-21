Saudi Arabia to construct skyscraper 'taller than 20 Empire State buildings'

Saudi Arabia has announced plans to build a skyscraper in the capital city, Riyadh, that is larger than any building in the world, Bloomberg reported.

The "Mukaab," set to be the centerpiece of the New Murabba district in Riyadh, will measure 400 meters on each side and be taller than 20 Empire State buildings.

“It’s masquerading as a building today, but it’s so much more,” said Michael Dyke, chief executive officer of New Murabba, Bloomberg quoted.

Construction has already begun, with more than 10 million cubic meters of land excavated for the Mukaab.

Developing projects

Saudi Arabia has announced a series of ambitious projects in recent years. In August, it revealed plans to build 15 stadiums for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, which it aims to host.

The Mukaab will feature ten attractions across 2 million square meters of floor space.

The capital city, Riyadh, remains a focal point of the construction boom, with $35 billion in contracts awarded to date. By the next decade, the capital is estimated to add thousands of homes, hotels, and millions of square meters of office space, Bloomberg wrote.

Amid these developments, Dyke expressed confidence that the Mukaab will stand out. “We’re trying to redefine Riyadh’s skyline to leave a lasting mark for centuries to come,” he said.