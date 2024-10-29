Conservative party urges EU to cut funding for UNRWA, designate agency as terrorist org

Vox, Spain's right-wing political party, has renewed its call for the European Union (EU) to immediately cease funding the UNRWA and to designate the agency as a terrorist organization.

This demand follows a similar request made on October 11, and the latest push comes from Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Jorge Martín Frías. In a parliamentary question, Martín Frías urged the European Commission to show “clarity and determination” in addressing what he described as UNRWA’s “ongoing relationship with the terrorist group Hamas.”

The conservative Vox party claimed that UNRWA employs individuals with ties to Hamas, the terrorist group governing Gaza.

In a video statement, Martín Frías accused the EU of enabling an environment of hatred toward Israel by supporting UNRWA's educational programs. "It is unacceptable that, year after year, the European Union continues to channel hundreds of millions of euros to an organization that not only harbors Hamas members but also promotes an environment of hatred toward Israel," he said.

Martín Frías pointed specifically to the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, asserting that certain UNRWA employees participated in the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.

These allegations, which UNRWA has denied, have fueled ongoing debates within the EU over the agency’s role and oversight in the Palestinian territories. Despite calls from some European officials to suspend funding to UNRWA, EU High Representative Josep Borrell recently approved more than 82 million euros in support, citing the agency’s critical role in providing humanitarian aid.

Context and background: Israel’s stance on UNRWA

Vox’s demands echo recent actions taken by Israel to limit UNRWA's activities within its borders. On October 28, the Knesset passed legislation to block UNRWA operations in areas under Israeli control, with lawmakers accusing the agency of perpetuating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The bills, introduced by members of Israel’s governing coalition and supported by opposition lawmakers, seek to end UNRWA’s services in east Jerusalem, Gaza, and the West Bank. The legislation also prohibits any Israeli official from engaging with UNRWA representatives while plans are being formulated to replace the agency’s services with Israeli-managed alternatives in these areas.

The Knesset’s decision has sparked international backlash, including concerns from several Western countries. A joint statement from the foreign ministers of Canada, Australia, and several European countries urged Israel to reconsider, warning that the legislation could impact humanitarian efforts amid heightened conflict in Gaza.

The US, a significant supporter of UNRWA, also voiced concern, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken warning Israel that the move could have consequences for US support.

European political divide over UNRWA funding

UNRWA’s operations remain a contentious topic within the EU. Right-wing parties, such as Vox, argue for halting support, claiming that UNRWA’s programs indirectly foster radicalization and support groups like Hamas.

In contrast, many centrist and left-leaning European parties support continued funding, emphasizing the agency’s role in providing essential services, including healthcare and education, to Palestinian refugees.

In his statement, Martín Frías called on the EU to adopt “a firm stance” to safeguard European values and strengthen security in the region. Vox has pledged to continue pressuring the European Commission to end UNRWA funding, asserting that "every euro allocated to UNRWA is a betrayal" of Europe’s security interests.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.