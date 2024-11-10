Iran wants to insulate itself from possible Trump sanctions

Iran’s Speaker of Parliament, Mohammed Qalibaf, has said that the recent elections in the US will not affect Iran’s capabilities and the country’s potential.

The comments were made in reaction to the election of Donald Trump in the US elections on November 5. With Trump returning to office, Iran is likely concerned it could be under “maximum pressure” again with the using sanctions and other methods to cut off Tehran’s economy.

“In his remarks, Qalibaf said the best way to be deterrent against any pressures and threats is to solve domestic problems, particularly economic issues,” Iranian state media IRNA reported. “The speaker of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) has highlighted the country's national capabilities to serve its interests, stressing that elections in other states do not affect the potential.”

Qalibaf, who was in Lebanon in mid-October, where he showcased his skills as a pilot to land a plane at Beirut International Airport. He wanted to “defy” Israel’s threats amid the bombing of Hezbollah targets in the city. As such, Qalibaf is unafraid to put himself where his words are.

Incoming US administration

He spoke in general terms in his comments about the incoming US administration. “The way Iran acts powerfully and vigilantly based on the Islamic Revolution's approach determines the enemy’s behavior towards the country, the speaker noted,” according to IRNA. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri attend a press conference, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 12, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)

He said Iran should continue its policies to make itself independent and not dependent on foreign countries. Iran has developed a local missile program and other local industries to be independent of trade. Iran has also sought out long-term deals with China and is providing Russia with drones to attack Ukraine.

Iran is also participating in BRICS and other economic forums that will help it avoid western sanctions. “Emerging powers like Iran, which no one can dominate them, rely on their inside strength and will play more effective role in the world’s future order, he underlined,” the report noted.

Iran will, therefore, focus on domestic policy and its economy in the coming months as it prepares for the incoming US administration. Iran has been running wild in the region, fueling attacks on Israel on multiple fronts. It has fueled war in Lebanon and Gaza, attacked US troops in Gaza, mobilized militias in Iraq and Syria and also has been seeking out reconciliation with Saudi Arabia and closer ties with Egypt. Iran has been on a roll. The question is whether its luck will continue.