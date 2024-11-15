Dutch police arrest 16-year-old for throwing explosive at Amsterdam tram during protests

Dutch police arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of throwing an explosive device at a tram in Amsterdam earlier this week during pro-Palestinian protests in the city, De Telegraaf reported on Friday.

The suspect is currently in custody and being questioned.

On Monday night, against the backdrop of a riot held during the temporary ban on demonstrations in the city, a firework was launched at a tram - igniting the carriages.

One person was reportedly wounded by a firework launched in their direction, according to the report. Three people have been arrested in relation to the incident. The windows of a tram are seen shattered after riots in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 11, 2024. (credit: Mizzle Media/Handout via REUTERS)

Antisemitic unrest in Amsterdam

The banned protests happened days after Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were hunted down in Amsterdam following a match against local team Ajax.

El Al sent rescue flights to collect the fans, five of whom were hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the attack.

The incident drew widespread attention and condemnation, and some Dutch officials have claimed the incident is the consequence of poor integration among some migrant communities.