Norway implies it will abide by ICC warrants issued for Israeli officials, foreign ministry says

Norway implied it would abide by the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Norwegian foreign ministry announced on Saturday.

"The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants against Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri [Mohammed Deif], Benyamin Netanyahu, and Yoav Gallant."

"The ICC plays a crucial role in ensuring accountability for serious crimes," Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide stated.

Norwegian foreign ministry has 'confidence' in the ICC

"It is important that the ICC carries out its mandate in a judicious manner. I have confidence that the Court will proceed with the case based on the highest fair trial standards," Eide said.

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday. (L-R): International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan; Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: FLASH90, POOL)

The ICC cited reasonable grounds to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant committed the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare, and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.

Yonah Jeremy Bob, Eve Young, Joanie Margulies, and Keshet Neev contributed to this report.