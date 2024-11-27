'We're being rejected outright': Amsterdam mayor bans rally against antisemitism

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema banned a rally against antisemitism that was set to occur Thursday evening, citing a concern for Jewish citizens of the city, according to the mayor's office.

“This Thursday is one of the busiest shopping evenings of the year. There is a good chance that there will be spontaneous dissenting voices,” a spokeswoman for the mayor said. “The police do not have sufficient abilities at that location to guarantee the safety of participants in the demonstration and for the shopping public.”

In response to Femke's ban, several groups that helped organize the event reportedly considered legal action, including Christians for Israel (CFI) and the Center for Information and Documentation Israel (CIDI).

“We believe it is crucial for the rally to proceed, even if at a different location," said CFI Netherlands Director Frank van Oordt in a statement. "We considered legal action but determined there wasn’t enough time to pursue it effectively. Because the city council delayed the decision until the last moment, organizing the rally on Dam Square became impossible. We urge everyone to attend and make a strong statement that we, as Dutch citizens, stand with our Jewish community.” Pro-Palestine protest infront of the Queen's Palace at Dam Square in Amsterdam, 3.11.2024 (credit: Eyal Green)

Aftermath of pogroms

The mayor's office later said the event could be held, but it had to be relocated to Stopera Square.

"This is not about a ban but about relocation. This still needs to be formally established," a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday, as reported by De Telegraaf.

Organizations that considered action highlighted their disappointment with the Amsterdam city authorities.

“Safety was never an issue for the mayor. And now we are being put in a different place. As if it can’t be unsafe there,” said Naomi Mestrum, director of the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, as reported by JNS. We are just being rejected outright.”

"It is deeply disheartening that in 2024 the safety of peaceful demonstrators cannot be guaranteed on the Dam in Amsterdam. Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian demonstrations continue to be held at the very site where we annually commemorate the horrific murder of Jews during World War II," said Van Oordt, according to De Telegraaf.

"It is extremely unfortunate that the Amsterdam triangle reached this decision, especially since pro-Palestinian demonstrations continue to take place at Dam Square, the site where the annual commemoration of Jewish victims of the Holocaust occurs," Van Oordt added. "Moving the rally feels like a slap in the face to the Jewish community. We are being told we cannot unite at the National Monument to stand against hatred and intimidation."

The mayor's office defended its decision and claimed that it had made the same request for pro-Palestine rallies at the same location, according to De Telegraaf.

An upcoming pro-Palestinian protest is set to be held on Saturday in Dam Square. De Telegraaf reported that no statement has yet been made about whether it will be moved.