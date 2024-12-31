Ford Motor Company says X ‘compromised’ following pro-Gaza posts on social media

The Ford Motor Company’s X account was “compromised,” and pro-Gaza posts were made without authorization, the company confirmed on Tuesday morning.

“Our X account was briefly compromised, and three posts were made that were not authorized or posted by Ford. They do not represent the view of Ford Motor Company,” the company wrote. “Ford and X are investigating this breach.”

The three now-deleted posts read “Free Palestine,” “Israel is a terrorist state,” and “ALL EYES ON GAZA,” according to screenshots circulating. Ford Explorer Electric (credit: Ford)

New York Representative Ritchie Torres shared the now-deleted posts, commenting that the company was likely hacked by the pro-Palestinian movement.

Ford Motor Company must have been hacked by the Free Palestine movement. pic.twitter.com/4VOk1nPy0n — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) December 30, 2024

After October 7, 2023, a number of social media accounts belonging to Jewish and pro-Israel groups were hacked by pro-Palestinian groups - including the Jerusalem Post.

About the Ford Motor Company

Ford was founded by Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan, in 1903, the company’s website confirmed. Its headquarters are located in Dearborn, Michigan.

While Ford made his name in the automobile business, the Henry Ford Museum made note of the company founder’s antisemitic beliefs.

Between 1920 and 1922, Ford released a series of articles in the Dearborn Independent where he decried anything Jewish - blaming the Jews for everything from wars to Jazz music, according to the museum.

One of Ford’s most notorious pieces included the editorial “The International Jew: The World’s Problem.”

“Ford saw Jews present in everything that he viewed as modern and distasteful—contemporary music, movies, theater, new dress styles, and loosening social mores,” the museum claimed.