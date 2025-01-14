Iran, European countries to continue talks over Tehran's nuclear program, report says

Talks held in Geneva between Iran, Britain, France, and Germany will see dialog continue regarding Tehran's disputed nuclear program, Iran's official news agency reported on Tuesday.

"The talks were serious, frank, and constructive. We discussed ideas involving certain details in the sanctions-lifting and nuclear fields that are needed for a deal," Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister for international and legal affairs, wrote on X on Monday.

"Sides concurred that negotiations should be resumed,d and to reach a deal, all parties should create and maintain the appropriate atmosphere. We agreed to continue our dialog," he added.

The talks held on Monday followed earlier discussions in November. At that time, an Iranian official told Reuters that finalizing a roadmap with Europeans would "put the ball in the US court to revive or kill the nuclear deal."

In 2018, the US, led by then-President Donald Trump, exited Iran's 2015 nuclear pact with six major powers and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran.

President-elect Donald Trump in front of a chessboard (illustrative). (credit: BRANDON BELL/REUTERS/POOL, Canva, SHUTTERSTOCK)

Pushing the limits

That prompted Tehran to violate the pact's nuclear limits with moves such as rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium, refining it to higher fissile purity, and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up output.

Indirect talks between US President Joe Biden's administration and Tehran to try to revive the pact have failed.

Trump has vowed to return to the policy he pursued in his previous term that sought to wreck Iran's economy to force the country to negotiate a deal on its nuclear program, ballistic missile program, and regional activities.