Huckabee: Two-state solution not likely under Trump

Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas and President-elect Donald J. Trump’s nominee for US ambassador to Israel, has dismissed the possibility of pursuing a two-state solution during his tenure. “I’ll be very surprised if [Trump] comes and says, ‘Let’s go out there and get a two-state solution,’” Huckabee told Ami Magazine in an interview this week.

Huckabee, a staunch supporter of Israel, highlighted the achievements of the Trump administration’s first term, including the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the US acknowledgment of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem. These moves, he said, strengthened the administration’s alignment with Israel’s right to self-defense and opposition to Iran’s regional threats.

The ambassador-designate noted his role as a conduit between the United States and Israel, expressing his intent to influence policy while adhering to the president’s directives. He pointed to his understanding of Israel’s significance as a factor shaping his ambassadorship.

Ongoing discussions on conflict

Huckabee’s comments come amid ongoing debates about potential resolutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His remarks suggest that the Trump administration’s approach in its second term will remain firmly rooted in prioritizing Israeli sovereignty over diplomatic compromises such as a two-state framework.

The meeting at Trump World Tower also focused on introducing Huckabee to the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Jewish community. Huckabee expressed interest in engaging with haredi leaders and acknowledged the challenges faced by visibly Jewish communities amid rising antisemitism globally.