Oxford University announces Rhodes 2025 Israel scholarship winners

Hen Davidov and Noam Morris have been selected as the 2025 Rhodes Scholars from Israel, earning a prestigious opportunity to pursue advanced degrees at Oxford University this fall. The Rhodes Scholarship, the world’s oldest and most prestigious, provides a comprehensive scholarship package worth up to $320,000 per student, covering tuition, living expenses, and more.

This year’s selection process was unprecedented. The Rhodes Foundation extended its application deadline by two weeks due to the war in Israel. Many potential candidates were called to active or reserve military duty, making the extension essential for ensuring participation.

Davidov, 25, from Haifa, is a magna cum laude graduate in computer science from the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, where he is currently completing his master’s degree. He has gained recognition for his research on using AI to assist clinicians in diagnosing breast cancer, and he hopes to further this work at Oxford. Davidov is an environmental activist outside academia advocating for equity and peaceful conflict resolution.

Morris, 27, from Jerusalem, has worked as a legal advisor in the IDF’s International Law Division for four years. A graduate of Tel Aviv University’s law program, he has extensive experience in international law, having co-authored publications and worked at the United Nations. Morris, who has also been a vocal advocate for Ethiopian Jewry, plans to focus his Oxford studies on how states interact with international law to resolve disputes.

“Now more than ever, Israel needs young, forward-thinking leaders who can engage with the world and represent the country with integrity,” said Doron Weber, National Secretary for Israel of the Rhodes Trust. “Hen and Noam represent the best and brightest of the next generation.”

Since the Rhodes Scholarship was introduced in Israel in 2016, 18 scholars have been selected. Applications for the 2026 cycle open this summer.