Osaka bans smoking on public streets ahead of 2025 World Expo

The Japanese port city of Osaka has banned smoking on public streets starting January 27, according to the municipality's website.

Those who violate the decree will be fined a sum of 1,000 yen ($6.45).

According to the statement, the move is "to improve the environment and beautify the city in a way that is appropriate for an international tourist city. "

The prohibition also comes ahead of the upcoming 2025 World Expo, which is set to be held on the Honshu Island city.

World Expo

"The World Expo begins in April. We want to welcome many people from all over the world, so we want to make Osaka a city where people feel safe with smoke-free streets," the city's mayor, Hideyuki Yokoyama, was cited as saying by local media. View of Osaka. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The expo will take place from April to October 2025, with 158 countries confirming their participation in the event as of December, according to the expo’s website.