Plane collides with military helicopter near DC, unknown amount of fatalities

A PSA Airlines plane collided in mid-air with a Sikorsky H-60 military helicopter near the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and landed in the Potomac River during the early hours of Thursday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration announced shortly after the crash.

Three US Army soldiers were onboard the military helicopter that collided with the passenger jet, a US official said. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the status of the soldiers was unknown but added that no senior officials were on the helicopter.

Subsequently, US Senator Ted Cruz posted on X that there was an unknown amount of fatalities from the crash.

"I am closely monitoring the situation at DCA, and I will receive a briefing from the FAA tomorrow. While we don’t yet know how many on board were lost, we know there are fatalities," Cruz wrote.

Sixty passengers were scheduled to be on the jet that crashed near Washington's Reagan Airport, according to an American Airlines source. Emergency vehicles leave Gravelly Point, after American Eagle flight 5342 collided with a helicopter while approaching Reagan Washington National Airport and crashed in the Potomac River, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. January 29, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that US President Donald Trump is aware of the situation, calling it "tragic."

All flights halted

Following the crash, the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport announced on X that all takeoff and handling had been halted at the airport.

"All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open," the post said.

Fireboats were rushed to the scene of the crash, the DC Fire and EMS Department wrote in an X post.

Reuters contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.