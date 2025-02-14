Man attacked with knife after burning Quran near Turkish consulate in London

Outside of Turkey’s London-based consulate, a man who was reportedly filmed while burning a Quran was attacked by a man wielding a knife on Thursday afternoon, according to British media sources.

After the attack, footage showed an additional assailant kicking the man violently while on the ground, according to the report.

The assailant burning Islam’s holy book was seen wearing his hood up and a backpack while setting the large book on fire, before additional footage portrayed him getting kicked and spat on.

A user on X/Twitter claimed to be the Quran burner, noting that his plans for the event had been publicized in advance.

Quran burner speaks out

According to the post, he said, “While I was burning the Quran, I was attacked with a knife. The ambulance and the police came.”

Man attacked with knife for burning Quran in London, full footage. We can’t have a society where people are almost killed for burning books. pic.twitter.com/DcniJNI3lA — Pst Rikki Doolan (@realrikkidoolan) February 14, 2025

He reposted several additional videos of the incident from other users.

The Metropolitan Police spokesman gave a statement on the incident, noting that an arrest had been made following the assault.

“Police were called at 2:11 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, to Rutland Gardens following reports of a man being assaulted. The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his finger. He did not receive any stab wounds. Officers attended within minutes and arrested a man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and grievous bodily harm,” they said.

An investigation is underway while the suspect remains in custody.