US bans gov’t personnel in China from sex with Chinese nationals - report

The United States government has barred government personnel in China from having sexual or romantic relations with Chinese nationals, American media reported on Wednesday.

The ban is being applied to family members of personnel and contractors with security clearances, the Associated Press reported, citing four informed sources.

The policy was reported put in place in January and is being labeled a “non-fraternization” policy. A similar policy was reportedly put into place last year, which prohibited US personnel from “romantic and sexual relations” with Chinese staff at the US Embassy and consulates in China.

Those who had existing relationships before the ban have reportedly been granted an exemption. SAILORS RECOVER a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon, downed by the US over its territorial waters, off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 5. (credit: US Fleet Forces/US Navy/handout via Reuters)

Behind the ban

The new rule comes amid declining relations between China and the United States. A suspected Chinese spy balloon is seen before it was shot down off the coast of Garden City, South Carolina, U.S. February 4, 2023 (credit: Travis Huffstetler/Handout via REUTERS)

China has been repeatedly accused of attempting to spy on the US and other Western nations, an issue that drew great attention when an apparent spy balloon was shot down after hovering above the US for weeks.

“The counterintelligence and economic espionage efforts emanating from the government of China and the Chinese Communist Party are a grave threat to the economic well-being and democratic values of the United States,” the Federal Burea of Investigation asserts on its website. “The Chinese government is employing tactics that seek to influence lawmakers and public opinion to achieve policies that are more favorable to China.

“At the same time, the Chinese government is seeking to become the world’s greatest superpower through predatory lending and business practices, systematic theft of intellectual property, and brazen cyber intrusions.

“China’s efforts target businesses, academic institutions, researchers, lawmakers, and the general public and will require a whole-of-society response. The government and the private sector must commit to working together to better understand and counter the threat.”