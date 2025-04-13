Pennsylvania governor residence set on fire by arsonist, police say

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro on Sunday said the governor's residence was set on fire overnight by an arsonist, prompting his family's evacuation.

"Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg," Shapiro posted on social media, "Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished."

Shapiro, a Democrat in a competitive US electoral state, is considered a potential candidate for his party's presidential contest in 2028.

"While the fire was successfully extinguished, it caused a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence," said the Pennsylvania State Police, the department investigating the alleged arson. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro react during a visit to the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. (credit: KEVIN MOHATT/REUTERS)

Fire after Shapiro's Seder

"While the investigation is ongoing, the State Police is prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson," the state police said. The investigators did not cite any potential motive.

From the Shapiro family's Seder table to yours, happy Passover and Chag Pesach Sameach! pic.twitter.com/2II1Id1W23 — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) April 12, 2025

Before the fire, Shapiro, who is Jewish, posted last night about his family's Seder table while celebrating Passover.

"Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities," Shapiro said, "Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe."