The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

As demolition looms, Surfside residents hold out hope for missing pets

The two cats, Coco and Mia, are thought to still be alive by their owners who have appealed for rescue missions to be launched in order to reach them ahead of the demolition.

By SHIRA SILKOFF  
JULY 5, 2021 02:23
A man mourns at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue the search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, Florida, US. July 3, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)
A man mourns at a memorial site created by neighbors in front of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue the search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, Florida, US. July 3, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)
People are still holding out hope that search and rescue crews will find their beloved pets in the Surfside Champlain Towers complex ahead of the demolition work planned for Sunday.
Although the search and rescue efforts to find the 120 people who are still unaccounted for have been suspended ahead of the demolition, a petition demanding that the demolition be delayed until "all animals are safe," has already garnered close to 4,500 signatures online, according to The Miami Herald.
The only pet to have been rescued from the collapsed tower to date was a dog named Rigatoni, who was found on the fourth flour several hours after the building collapsed. However, at least two other animals are thought to still be alive, and there have been claims that one of them had been seen on a partially destroyed balcony.
The two cats, Coco and Mia, are thought to be alive by their owners who have appealed for rescue missions to be launched in order to reach them ahead of the demolition.
After rumors of Coco being seen on a balcony began to spread, firefighters attempted to rescue the cat, using a cherry picker to reach the balcony where food and water has since been left for her in an attempt to draw her out and keep her alive.
The second cat, Mia, belongs to 62-year-old Susana Alvarez, according to the Washington Post. Alvarez believes there is a chance that her cat may still be alive as she was left behind under the bed when her owner fled the collapsing building. 
I don’t want to undermine the loss that occurred in that building,” Alvarez told the Washington Post. “Mia was beautiful. Mia was my cat. Mia doesn’t deserve to die. But there was a tremendous human loss in that building. If I go on my phone right now, most of the phone numbers that I have here, those people are no longer alive."
On Saturday, Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed that although at least three sweeps to search for pets were conducted, no new animals have been found. 
“My heart goes out to those who fear for their animals, and I just want you to know that additional efforts have been made and are being made,” the mayor said in her speech.
An unconfirmed report began circulating on Twitter and in the Facebook group "Rescue the Surfside Cats - Mia & Coco," which stated that two cats had been rescued from the wreckage ahead of the demolitions, although many are skeptical and advise awaiting the next police briefing before trusting the rumors.
According to the Washington Post, the team attempting to rescue the trapped animals are a separate team to those who have been searching for the unaccounted building residents, which has ensured that the efforts do not distract from the ongoing attempt to save human lives.


Tags Miami rescue mission Cats
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Boston stabbing attack is alarming antisemitic development - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by